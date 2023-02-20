CHICAGO – Normally, President’s Day on WGN Morning News would feature a fun sketch featuring a president with strong ties to the State of Illinois.

But Jeff Hoover and Mike Toomey spent this holiday in 2023 paying tribute to one of the beloved actors of Abraham Lincoln.

Michael Krebs, who died on January 29, portrayed the 16th president a number of times on the show since 2004, leaving an impression on those who worked on the show along with the viewers who watch the segments.

Jeff & Mike took some time to remember some of those segments on President’s Day on February 20 on the WGN Morning News, which you can watch in the video above.

