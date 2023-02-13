CHICAGO – One of our favorite segments on WGN Morning News was back just in time for Valentine’s Day: “What Will They Say?”

We went on the street to ask people a few questions on the day that’s meant to celebrate love. The goal of the hosts was to guess how these people might answer them, and as always, we got a couple of surprises.

Plus one of the hosts on the show very much got into one of the answers that worked out very well in his favor.

You can watch this edition of “What Will They Say” from February 13’s WGN Morning News by clicking on the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.