We talked to Martin Kove, Hollywood character actor and the man behind one of the most infamous movie lines of the 80’s.

He joined us by Zoom to talk about new episodes of “Cobra Kai” coming to Netflix later this week as season 5 of the “Karate Kid” spinoff premieres.

He also told us about a trip to Ireland, where he uncovered the truth about Irish Spring soap.

“Cobra Kai” season 5 debuts September 9th.