Lyle Howry is producer of Amazon Prime docuseries “A Prisoner’s Path” that follows inmates journey through recovery and to freedom. The latest episodes feature Kane County jail inmates who have turned their lives around.

“A Prisoner’s Path”

Streaming Now on Amazon Prime

aprisonerspath.com

Instagram @aprisonerspath

Instagram @lylehowry

