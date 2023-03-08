CHICAGO – Fans of Star Wars are as devoted as any in the world when it comes to their series, and that was proven true once again on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News.

Chris Macht brought in a piece of the movie’s history that he brought back from a trip to Tunisia, proudly displaying it for Mike Toomey along with a few figurines from Star Wars as well.

That was one part of “Show and Tell” from the show as Mike not only welcomed in Chris but also Greg Walker, as he showed off an old Remco US Navy toy.

You can watch the entire segment from the March 8 WGN Morning News in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.