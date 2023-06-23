CHICAGO — For the latest creative segment on the WGN Morning News, we’ve decided to take a page from the longest-running game show of all time.

You know those “Final Jeopardy” questions that a few people have gotten wrong? Well, we wanted to see if we could get them right.

So the hosts were given a few of those to answer to see if they would be able to give a correct response on Friday’s show. There were some successes and a few failures in a number of categories during the segment.

You can watch the full “Final Jeopardy Questions That Contestants Got Wrong” from the June 23 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.