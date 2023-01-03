CHICAGO – It’s a new year on the WGN Morning News and that meant a little something new on the “9@9” on Tuesday morning.

Mike Toomey introduced the latest addition to the rotation of songs that introduced the segment, with this one being created by Chicago-area band Broken Robots.

After that came a few interesting topics for the anchors to discuss, including hole-in-one insurance, sleeves-only sweaters, and the idea of serving Dr. Pepper hot.

You can see the hosts talk about those along with other tidbits from this edition of “9@9” and listen to the newest opening theme from the segment from the January 3 show by clicking on the video above.

