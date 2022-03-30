Glenn Harris is the President of Race Forward, an organization committed to systemic analysis and an innovative approach to complex race issues to help people take effective action toward racial equity.

The 40 year old group launches a new initiative March 30th called “Heal Together,” encouraging families and educators to support diverse communities and education equity.

Race Forward is hosting a virtual town hall featuring NEA president Becky Pringle.

H.E.A.L Together Launch: Strong Schools for a Multiracial Democracy

March 30, 2022

7 PM EST/ 6 PM CST / 4 PM PST

Click here to register.