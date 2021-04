"People ask me what I do in the winter when there's no baseball. I'll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring." - Rogers Hornsby

It’s a feeling shared by many baseball fans as anticipation builds at the dawn of the 2021 baseball season. Cubs fans have waited over a year to experience the game inside the Friendly Confines and to walk the streets of Wrigleyville. The desire to fall in love with baseball all over again is palpable.