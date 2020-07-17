A descendant of 1895 Chicago -Schwinn classic to be manufactured back in the US

DETROIT, MI — Detroit Bikes out of the Motor City is jumpstarting the Schwinn brand by manufacturing it’s classic 1965 Collegiate bike. This marks the first time a Schwinn bike has been built in the United States in a number of years.

According to the Detroit News, the partnership with Schwinn, and American brand with Chicago roots as far back as 1885, and the Detroit Bikes LLC is building 500 bikes of the beloved Schwinn model.

According to to the Schwinn Twitter handle, look for the bikes this August.

Introducing the Limited Edition Schwinn Collegiate. ⁠

⁠

📍 Designed in Madison⁠

💪 Frames hand-welded in Detroit by @detroitbikes⁠

⁠

Available August 2020 – for more information visit: https://t.co/BoRry0y2YK pic.twitter.com/wdSsj1LgBZ — Schwinn Bikes (@RideSchwinn) July 15, 2020