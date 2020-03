Chicago's celebrated rock band Ides of March performed "Eye of the Tiger", sung by the founder of the band Survivor and vocalist of 1970's platinum hit "Vehicle" by the Ides of March.

Ides of March will be performing at The City Winery on March 4th. The show will start at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. If you are interested in attending the event, you can click here to purchase tickets.