CHICAGO – Here’s something no one asked for, a device that allows you to kiss bugs.

You put it in your mouth and it has tiny lips on it, which can be used to kiss bugs without crushing them.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss a hanger organizer, an invisible superyacht concept, and National No Housework Day.

