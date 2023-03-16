CHICAGO – So why do we wear green on St. Patrick’s Day?

The color green first appeared in the Great Irish Rebellion of 1641 as they fought to put an end to Protestant rule in Kilkenny.

In the 1790’s revolutionary groups wore green shirts and green and white striped pants with felt hats.

We also discuss hovercrafts and Signature Bank’s early promotional music videos.

