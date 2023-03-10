CHICAGO – The focus of the entertainment world will be on Los Angeles this weekend as the Oscars are handed out to deserving members of the filmmaking community.

But even those who don’t come home with a trophy are still going to get something.

The Oscars’ gift bags are always a popular topic around the awards shows, and we talked about whats in them in 2023 on the “9@9” on Friday’s WGN Morning News.

Along with that, the hosts discussed disco space rock, the “Yuppie” handbook, a 60-second salad maker, and more!

You can watch the entire “9@9” on March 10’s show in the video above.

