CHICAGO – Ben Franklin wasn’t a big fan of the old scrub-a-dub-dub.



According to historians, he preferred “air bathing” to actual “bathing.” He’d open all the windows and spend between 30 minutes to an hour hanging out in the nude.



Franklin also had another reason for doing this.



He had breathing problems, so he thought exposure to fresh air would keep him from getting sick.

The WGN Morning News hosts also discuss gift-free birthdays, nasal lavage, and the Fosbury flop.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.