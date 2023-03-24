CHICAGO – There’s a new workplace buzzword. And you know how much we love those.

Voluntelling. It’s when your boss says something like, “I have a great opportunity you would be perfect for.”

Is it an idea? Is it an order? That’s voluntelling.

It’s when someone is volunteered for a task without being given the chance to decline. They assume you’ll say yes.

The WGN Morning News team also discuss “Scandoval” merch, hummingbirds and a bunny attack on Napoleon.

