CHICAGO — As the “Wedding Season” officially approaches, some of the traditional activities with the event are starting to go away.

Experts who specialize in the ceremonies said that couples have been increasingly changing the way they do things.

This trend was one of the many things featured on the “9@9” on Wednesday morning’s WGN Morning News.

Along with this, the hosts talked about more women taking the summer break from dating apps, mall seagulls, King Charles vape pens, surviving a plane crash, and more.

You can watch the entire “9@9” on May 10’s morning news in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.