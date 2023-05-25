CHICAGO — They’re opening a playground for grown-ups in Vegas.

“Play Social” is set to open at ‘The Luxor Hotel and Casino’ this fall.

It’s 13-hundred square feet with all sorts of stuff you’d find on a kid’s playground, only made for adults including a giant see-saw, and a ‘velcro wall’.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss ghamping, cow shoes, and 80’s PSA’s.

