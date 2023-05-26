CHICAGO — Anyone who’s out in the Carol Stream area, be sure to stop by the library.

The village is honoring a bunch of people including our very own Mike Toomey with this Warhol style portrait! Check it out from June to September.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss divorce by combat, FBD’s and the legacy of Nile Rodgers.

