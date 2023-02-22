CHICAGO – Is there such a thing as a “super pig”?

There may be now thanks to some farmers in Canada who are creating a new version of this animal.

“Super pigs” were one of the topics discussed on the “9@9” on WGN Morning News on Wednesday as the hosts talked about these unusual creatures and how they’ve been created.

They also talked about the wonderful world of socks, the idea of stress being contagious, how to tell if someone has a crush on you, and more in this segment.

You can watch this edition of the “9@9” from WGN Morning News on February 22 in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.