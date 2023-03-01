CHICAGO – A common line when people are talking about people in love is to say they have great chemistry.

But what does that exactly mean?

We tried to break that down based on a study by an anthropologist during the “9@9” segment on WGN Morning News on Wednesday as we looked into what goes into “love chemistry.”

Along with that, we talked about Plymouth Rock, double-breasted blazers, a “Wizard of Oz” strange facts, along with a bizarre ending to a Bears’ game over 40 years ago.

You can watch the entire “9@9” from the March 1 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.