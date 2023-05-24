CHICAGO — Want a little happiness in your home? How about joining with an interior decorating trend.

“Dopamine Decor” is a style that inspires joy and inspiration for many as people fill rooms with bright colors, unique wallpaper, and their own unique items to boost their moods.

We talked about this trend on the “9@9” on Wednesday morning as we explained more about these designs and how some believe it helps them.

Along with that, we also discussed a Scottish cyclist’s incredible feats, shorts that actually aren’t denim, a look at an old MLB ballpark, a bunkbed couch, and more on the segment.

You can watch the "9@9" from Wednesday's show in the video above.

