CHICAGO – You may have already seen the displays pop up at your local store over the past few days, indicating the rush to get to the most popular shopping time of the year.

It’s known as the “Christmas Creep,” a phenomenon where businesses introduce holiday merchandise and decorations ahead of the traditional start of the season. Some people love it while others loathe it, preferring to start after Thanksgiving later this month.

The “Christmas Creep” was one of the topics discussed on the “9@9” on WGN Morning News on Tuesday as the hosts discussed the phenomenon along with underwater property, a “Sky Ladder,” and clear UGG Boots on the segment.

You can watch the full “9@9” from November 8th in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.