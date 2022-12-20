CHICAGO – Many people go to the grocery store to shop for food, but Aldi is offering their customers a lot more these days.

That includes a dress that can be purchased for a little over ten dollars.

That item was featured on Tuesday morning’s “9@9” on WGN News Now as the hosts discussed the dress that can be purchased at the grocery store.

There were a few other talking points featured in the segment, including home liquor lounges, a candle that smells like the “St. Regis Hotel,” and even a tease ahead to “The List” segment featuring Will Farrell and John C. Reilly.

You can watch the entire “9@9” segment from the December 20 WGN Morning News in the video above.

