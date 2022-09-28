CHICAGO – The Bears were back for the segment – the real ones – as they continue to get ready for hibernation this winter.

Speaking of cold, swimming in those conditions could actually be a benefit according to one doctor.

A college cross country team is getting rave reviews not for their performance but rather their pictures.

Plus it’s time for the Holly Dolly Advent Calendar!

All of those were featured in the “9@9” on WGN Morning News on September 28, 2022 as Larry, Robin, and Paul took a look at a few interesting moments on the morning show.

You can watch the entire segment in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.