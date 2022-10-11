CHICAGO – If there’s something that you are proud of and you want to tell the world about it, perhaps you shouldn’t take all the credit.

“Stop Bragging” is the message of a collaborative study of a few university professors across the United States that was featured on “9@9” on WGN Morning News on Tuesday.

The segment also had a look back at “Winnebago Man” commercials, a Salem witch house, the “British Baking Hunk,” and more.

You can watch the whole segment with Larry, Robin, Pat, and Morgan in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.