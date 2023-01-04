CHICAGO – The sneakers have become an iconic part of the Nike brand featuring Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

The line of shoes has been able to adapt through the years, and that includes a new trend of slip-on shoes.

That version of Jordans for kids was one of the topics discussed on the “9@9” on WGN Morning News on Wednesday.

The hosts also discussed how some scientists can predict breakups, an update on a model who was discovered by Chipotle, and more during the segment that aired on January 4.

You can watch this entire edition of “9@9” in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We loveyou, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.