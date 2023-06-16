CHICAGO — Waterslides have come a long way from the OG – The Slip ‘N Slide.

The newer versions of these slides are a whole lot different. They come with safety rails on the sides.

But back in the day, nobody cared what happened, it was every kid for himself.

The WGN Morning News crew discusses Corningware, vacation homes, and Patrick Swayze.

