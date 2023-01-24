CHICAGO – Hotel Arbez is like no place you’ve ever stayed in the world.

That’s because it offers you the opportunity to stay in two countries at the exact same time.

This unique hotel, and how it came to offer this unique chance for travelers, was one of the many topics discussed on the “9@9” on the WGN Morning News.

During the segment, the hosts along talked about different kinds of onions, how you can wear a turtleneck wrong, along with David Crosby’s boat.

You can watch all of those topics in the “9@9” from the January 24 morning news by clicking on the video above.

