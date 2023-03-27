CHICAGO – It’s something people don’t think about, but we should.

Experts say you should wash your pillows two to four times. We’re talking about actual pillows, not just pillow cases.

You’re going to want to wash them two at a time with a small amount of detergent, using warm water. Then put them in the dryer for about an hour.

The WGN Morning News team also discuss cherry blossom season, spray butter and National Joe Day.

