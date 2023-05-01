CHICAGO — People have lost sleep over ‘the great butter battle’ – to fridge, or not to fridge.

Food safety scientists say butter does not require constant cold. It’s made from pasteurized cream. It has high fat content and low moisture, so it’s safe to sit out at room temperature for periods of time.

And salted butter can stay fresh even longer.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss elephant seals, belted sweaters and swarms of bees.

