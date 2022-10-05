CHICAGO – It’s a very inexpensive form of entertainment that only requires a light and a wall, but so many are able to crack a smile at some of the creations by hand.

Shadow puppets are a way in which the WGN Morning News crew decided the brighten the mood on “9@9” on Wednesday morning in the middle of the week.

You can see that along with a story on Cheetos, a Sammy Davis Jr. commercial, an upgrade for peanut butter & jelly sandwiches, and the unique black rain frog in this morning’s segment.

Watch the “9@9” from October 5th in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.