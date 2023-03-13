CHICAGO – The loss of a loved one can be difficult and emotionally draining.

But thanks to Cremation Solutions, you can now celebrate the life of a loved one and send them out in style.

The Loved One Launcher can send the remains of your dearly departed up to 75 feet in the air!

The Morning News crew also discusses the Coffin Man, a mashed potato mishap, and baby owls sleeping.

