CHICAGO – Want to feed your party guests along with scaring them at the same time?

Perhaps the hosts of WGN Morning News have an answer for you.

“Scare-cuterie Boards” were one of the items featured during the “9@9” segment on Wednesday morning as we looked at some of the creations people have made to get in the holiday spirit.

The segment also had discussions on fall glamping, why not to say sorry, and Dr. Pepper on the October 26th show.

You can watch the entire “9@9” segment in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.