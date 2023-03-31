CHICAGO – If your partner snores, here’s an option- mouth tape.

You take porous tape and put it over your upper and lower lip. This makes it difficult to open your mouth so that you’ll breathe through your nose while you’re sleeping, which could help people who snore. There is no real scientific research to back this up..

Along with that, we also discuss ranch dressing, houseboats, and folding underwear.

