CHICAGO – In the past, many parents looked forward to the day when their children would be out on their own.

But according to an article in “The Wall Street Journal,” that trend has changed.

Now more parents are choosing to live with their children as there has been a rise in multi-generational homes as families look to pool resources to make things easier.

That was one of the topics featured on the “9@9” as the hosts discussed what they think of parents moving in more and more with their kids. They also talked about “Cocaine Bear,” giant ancient fish, a thunderstorm spa, what Liam Neeson thought of his famous “Taken” speech, and more on the segment.

