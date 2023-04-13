CHICAGO — Some people out there might have some eucalyptus hanging in the shower.

The idea is the steam brings out oils and a nice smell from the plant – kind of like a natural diffuser.

Well, there’s another plant that works well in the bathroom – mint.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss Nirvana SNL promo outtakes, a Vancouver cliffwalk, and Forbes 30 Under 30 fraudsters.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.