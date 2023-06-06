CHICAGO — One of the things that people love doing in the summer is getting out on the water on a hot day.

If someone has a deck, it makes it even better. Now there is a way for you to have your won without having to go through the pains of constructing one.

A new product to make that happen was part of the “9@9” on Wednesday morning as the hosts discussed how you can get this done on the water this summer.

They also discussed “Superbloom” relationships, Italian girl style, a unique generation of beer, steak for breakfast, and more during this segment.

You can watch the entire “9@9” from Tuesday’s show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.