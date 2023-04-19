CHICAGO — We got a taste of summer last week, and while it didn’t stick around, the warm temperatures will be here soon enough.

While you might be stocking up on shorts and t-shirts, you might also want to consider a pair of trousers that will work perfectly in the summer months.

These air conditioned pants will keep you cool when the things get hot, and how they work was featured on the WGN Morning News on Wednesday during the “9@9.”

Along with talking about this unique piece of fashion, the hosts also discussed the push-ups record, spiral jelly designs in a lake, a luxury safari tent, a very blunt Yelp review, and more.

You can see the entire “9@9” segment from the April 19 WGN Morning News in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.