CHICAGO – Monday would be a very “hair-raising” or even “shocking” day for people around the country.

That’s because January 9 is National Static Electricity Day as people celebrate the times when an imbalance of electric charges causes a unique reaction.

This was one of a few topics that were discussed on the “9@9” on WGN Morning News on Monday. The hosts also talked about fractured mirrors, paintings that look like photos, pessimists being more anxious, along with the unusual circumstances surrounding the cancellation of “The Twilight Zone.”

You can watch all of that in this edition of the “9@9” on January 9’s show in the video above.

