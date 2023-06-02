CHICAGO — Remember this name: ‘Ignacio Anaya Garcia’. His nickname? Nacho. Because he’s the genius who invented nachos.

Garcia was a maitre d’ at a restaurant in 1943, near the Texas Mexico border. Some women came in to order a snack. The chef wasn’t around, so Garcia made them his special recipe. Tortilla chips topped with grated cheese and sliced jalapenos on top.

He called it: ‘nachos especiales’. The women loved them. Nearby restaurants heard about it and began adding their own versions to their menus.

And by 1949, the snack appeared in an American cookbook for the first time. Nacho Garcia never claimed any legal rights to the dish. But several years later, he opened his own restaurant called what else? “El Nacho.”

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss the Taylor Swift tailgating, extended stay hotels and Succession spoilers.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.