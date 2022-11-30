CHICAGO – If you have a pet, they’re probably going to find your holiday decorations in your home sooner than later.

That includes the tree, with the animals likely to do what they can to get their hands on the lights or ornaments. So how to you keep them away?

That topic was one of the ones brought up on the “9@9” on WGN Morning News on Wednesday morning. In keeping with the holiday spirit, we also had a unique opening to the segment just for Larry Potash.

You can watch the full “9@9” from WGN Morning News in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.