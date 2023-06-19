CHICAGO — Finland’s been named happiest country in the world for the past six years.

But you don’t have to go all the way over there, to learn their secrets. You can just take a class online.

“Masterclass of Happiness” begins later this summer. It will cover four main themes: nature and lifestyle, design, food and well-being. Students will be taught how to find a more balanced way of life.

