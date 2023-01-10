CHICAGO – Many people have their own unique plants that they put around the house around the holidays and the early winter.

Based on something that happened in the WGN Morning News studio, the hosts are considering a new one going forward: Christmas Cactus.

That was featured on this edition of the 9@9 on Tuesday’s show and the hosts debated the benefits of these plants. They also discussed with ping pong in space, a praying mantis facing off with a hummingbird, and a memorable performance by a young Ariana Grande.

Watch the entire “9@9” from January 10 in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We loveyou, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.