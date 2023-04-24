CHICAGO — Here’s a hack that will change your life.

How to stop shredded cheese from sticking to your grater.

Spray the surface of your grater with a bit of olive oil make sure you get both the inside and the outside of the grater.

The result: cheese that falls easily instead of getting crammed into the ridges.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss ginger ale, the Nautilus, and the last meal on the Titanic.

