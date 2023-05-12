CHICAGO — A scientist in Australia says he’s solved the secret of the Bermuda triangle.

That’s because, there’s no mystery to solve.

Karl Kruszelnicki says the number of planes and ships that go missing in the region are the same everywhere in the world, only the Bermuda Triangle sees much more traffic than most places.



And that every single instance of a disappearance contains elements like poor weather in the area, human error or both.

