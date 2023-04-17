CHICAGO — The bearded vulture is the only animal that feeds almost exclusively on bones.

Their gastric fluids are so strong that they can digest bones easily.

Generally, they will find bones in a carcass and then toss those bones from a great height. Then, they’ll fly down and eat up the broken pieces.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss korfball, Balloonfest ’86, and coffin bread.

