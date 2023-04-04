CHICAGO – Here are some fun facts about axolotls.

You know them mostly to be pink or white. Those are the ones you see in captivity. But wild axolotls are normally dark brown or black. That’s so they can blend in easier.

By the way there’s only one place you will find wild axolotls. That’s in the waters outside of Mexico City. They like to eat small fish, worms and just about anything they can fit in their little mouths.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss meteor handbags, drunk cooking, and pineapple skin as soap.

