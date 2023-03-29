CHICAGO – It’s a place you spend a lot of time at during the day, so being comfortable is key.

That’s the toilet, and there is one debate about the “throne” that people have about an addition you can make to it at home.

That’s a heated seat, with some people wanting it and others loathing it.

What do the hosts of the WGN Morning News think? Well, they talked about that during the “9@9” on Wednesday’s show as they debated the value of the heated toilet seat.

They also the return of perms, another round of old time hangover cures and dumb headlines, a portable fridge, plus more during the segment.

You can watch the full “9@9” from March 29’s show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.