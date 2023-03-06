CHICAGO – A number of people enjoy having them as a treat, but could cashews provide some health benefits for those who eat them?

Well that was just one of a few fun facts about cashews that we had on the “9@9” on Monday morning. Did you know they aren’t technically considered nuts? You’ll find that out in the segment.

Along with that, the hosts discussed a luxury train, long-haul flight tips, living on a cruise ship, a birthday for an NBA legend, and more!

You can watch this edition of the “9@9” from the March 6 WGN Morning News in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.